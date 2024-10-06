Sue Gray Steps Down Amidst Labour Party Tensions

Sue Gray, the chief of staff to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, has resigned, citing that speculations surrounding her position had begun to detract from the government's essential work. This announcement comes just over three months following the Labour Party's parliamentary election victory, amid reports of internal discord.

In her statement, Gray expressed concerns about the intense commentary on her role potentially becoming a distraction to government activities. Despite stepping down, she will continue to play a significant part in Starmer's administration as his envoy for regional and national affairs.

The prime minister's office has appointed Morgan McSweeney, previously serving as Starmer's chief adviser, to succeed Gray. This change in leadership comes at a critical juncture for the Labour Party as it aims to implement crucial governmental changes. (Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Christina Fincher)

