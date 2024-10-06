Left Menu

Karnataka's Caste Census: A Political Tightrope

The Karnataka government is poised to decide the fate of the caste census report led by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes. Amid internal and external opposition, the controversial survey may either be tabled in the state legislature or made public, stirring political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-10-2024 19:00 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 19:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Karnataka government's decision regarding the contentious caste census report has drawn significant political attention. Conducted by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes, the survey's outcome is set for discussion in the Cabinet before determining its public release method.

Leading political figures and communities have voiced strong opinions. Dominant communities in the state, namely the Vokkaligas and Lingayats, have criticized the survey's methodology, demanding its rejection and a fresh count. Meanwhile, the ruling Congress shows internal discord despite assurances by senior leaders to release the findings.

The caste census, first initiated in 2015 under the former Congress government, remains a formidable challenge for current leaders. Analysts suggest it has become a political flashpoint due to its implications on caste demographics, potentially impacting Karnataka's socio-political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

