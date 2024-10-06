Left Menu

Kejriwal Criticizes BJP's 'Double-Engine' Governments

Arvind Kejriwal launched a verbal assault on the BJP, criticizing its 'double-engine' governance model as a failure. He highlighted issues like inflation and corruption under BJP rule while praising AAP's achievements in education and safety. AAP leader Atishi accused BJP of anti-poor policies, emphasizing AAP's governance in Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 19:05 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 19:05 IST
Kejriwal Criticizes BJP's 'Double-Engine' Governments
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pointed critique of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal lambasted the ruling party's 'double-engine' government model as ineffective. Addressing the 'Janta Ki Adalat' event in Delhi, Kejriwal claimed that the BJP's dual administrative strategies are faltering in states like Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir.

Kejriwal highlighted the unfulfilled promises under BJP's governance, questioning their inability to deliver basic amenities such as free electricity in states they govern. He challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to improve educational and healthcare services, accusing the party of hampering AAP's developmental initiatives and exacerbating issues like inflation and unemployment.

Adding to the criticism, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Atishi labeled the BJP as an "anti-poor party." She underscored the availability of free electricity in Delhi under AAP's administration, contrasted by what she described as BJP's neglect of vulnerable communities and cessation of welfare programs such as the old-age pension.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024