Kejriwal Criticizes BJP's 'Double-Engine' Governments

In a pointed critique of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal lambasted the ruling party's 'double-engine' government model as ineffective. Addressing the 'Janta Ki Adalat' event in Delhi, Kejriwal claimed that the BJP's dual administrative strategies are faltering in states like Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir.

Kejriwal highlighted the unfulfilled promises under BJP's governance, questioning their inability to deliver basic amenities such as free electricity in states they govern. He challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to improve educational and healthcare services, accusing the party of hampering AAP's developmental initiatives and exacerbating issues like inflation and unemployment.

Adding to the criticism, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Atishi labeled the BJP as an "anti-poor party." She underscored the availability of free electricity in Delhi under AAP's administration, contrasted by what she described as BJP's neglect of vulnerable communities and cessation of welfare programs such as the old-age pension.

(With inputs from agencies.)