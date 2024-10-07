Low Turnout Marks Tunisia's Presidential Election

In a significant political development, the turnout for Tunisia's presidential election was reported at a mere 27.7%, according to the nation's election commission.

The electoral face-off involved President Kais Saied and his rivals, Zouhair Maghzaoui, leader of the Chaab Party, and Ayachi Zammel, who emerged as a notable contender until his recent imprisonment.

The preliminary results of this low-turnout election are anticipated on Monday evening, starkly contrasting with the 55% voter engagement witnessed during the 2019 presidential election runoff.

