Low Turnout Marks Tunisia's Presidential Election

Tunisia's presidential election saw a turnout of just 27.7%. President Kais Saied faced off against opponents Zouhair Maghzaoui and Ayachi Zammel, the latter of whom was jailed last month. Preliminary results are expected soon, contrasting with the 55% turnout in the 2019 runoff election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tunis | Updated: 07-10-2024 00:19 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 00:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Tunisia

In a significant political development, the turnout for Tunisia's presidential election was reported at a mere 27.7%, according to the nation's election commission.

The electoral face-off involved President Kais Saied and his rivals, Zouhair Maghzaoui, leader of the Chaab Party, and Ayachi Zammel, who emerged as a notable contender until his recent imprisonment.

The preliminary results of this low-turnout election are anticipated on Monday evening, starkly contrasting with the 55% voter engagement witnessed during the 2019 presidential election runoff.

