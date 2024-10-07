Low Turnout Marks Tunisia's Presidential Election
Tunisia's presidential election saw a turnout of just 27.7%. President Kais Saied faced off against opponents Zouhair Maghzaoui and Ayachi Zammel, the latter of whom was jailed last month. Preliminary results are expected soon, contrasting with the 55% turnout in the 2019 runoff election.
In a significant political development, the turnout for Tunisia's presidential election was reported at a mere 27.7%, according to the nation's election commission.
The electoral face-off involved President Kais Saied and his rivals, Zouhair Maghzaoui, leader of the Chaab Party, and Ayachi Zammel, who emerged as a notable contender until his recent imprisonment.
The preliminary results of this low-turnout election are anticipated on Monday evening, starkly contrasting with the 55% voter engagement witnessed during the 2019 presidential election runoff.
