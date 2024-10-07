A Year of Turmoil: Middle East Conflict Heats Up

One year after Hamas launched an attack on southern Israel, the Middle East remains embroiled in a conflict showing no signs of abatement. The initial Israeli counteroffensive focused on the Gaza Strip but has increasingly targeted Lebanon, where ground incursions are aimed at Hezbollah militants responsible for launching rockets into Israel.

The escalation threatens to involve Israel's longstanding adversary, Iran, which backs both Hamas and Hezbollah. Israel has vowed to retaliate after fending off a massive missile barrage from Iran. The conflict's expansion risks drawing deeper involvement from the U.S., as well as Iran-backed groups in Syria, Iraq, and Yemen.

Domestically, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces intense criticism over his failure to secure the release of dozens of hostages held by Hamas, casting a shadow over his leadership. With Israel's economic conditions worsening and diplomatic tensions rising, the prolonged conflict continues to shape regional geopolitics.

(With inputs from agencies.)