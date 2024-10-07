Left Menu

A Year of Turmoil: Middle East Conflict Heats Up

The Middle East is engulfed in escalating conflict a year after Hamas attacked southern Israel, with the focus shifting from Gaza to Lebanon, and potentially Iran. Both Israel and militant factions like Hamas and Hezbollah are entrenched in prolonged warfare, impacting regional stability and diplomatic relations.

Updated: 07-10-2024 10:34 IST
  • Israel

One year after Hamas launched an attack on southern Israel, the Middle East remains embroiled in a conflict showing no signs of abatement. The initial Israeli counteroffensive focused on the Gaza Strip but has increasingly targeted Lebanon, where ground incursions are aimed at Hezbollah militants responsible for launching rockets into Israel.

The escalation threatens to involve Israel's longstanding adversary, Iran, which backs both Hamas and Hezbollah. Israel has vowed to retaliate after fending off a massive missile barrage from Iran. The conflict's expansion risks drawing deeper involvement from the U.S., as well as Iran-backed groups in Syria, Iraq, and Yemen.

Domestically, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces intense criticism over his failure to secure the release of dozens of hostages held by Hamas, casting a shadow over his leadership. With Israel's economic conditions worsening and diplomatic tensions rising, the prolonged conflict continues to shape regional geopolitics.

