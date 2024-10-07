Unprecedented Cyberattack Targets Russian State Media VGTRK
Russian state media company VGTRK has been hit by a significant cyberattack. Despite the online service disruption, broadcasting continues unaffected. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced that specialists are working to identify the responsible parties. The attack targeted a major digital infrastructure, necessitating a thorough investigation.
The Russian state media conglomerate, VGTRK, has been impacted by an unprecedented cyberattack, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Addressing the media on Monday, Peskov emphasized that efforts are underway to identify the source of the attack.
VGTRK, a leading player in Russian television and radio broadcasting, confirmed the cyberattack on its online services overnight. Despite this disruption, the organization reported that TV and radio operations remain unaffected, continuing to broadcast without interruption.
Peskov stated that experts are diligently working to trace the origins of the cyberattack on this critical infrastructure. VGTRK has yet to provide further comments regarding the incident amid ongoing investigations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
