Delhi's Road to Recovery: AAP's Bold Plans for Renovation and Revival

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, in a joint press conference with her predecessor Arvind Kejriwal, pledged to complete road repairs and restart stalled projects. With elections approaching, they aim to address infrastructure and public welfare issues, including healthcare shortages and halted schemes, blamed on BJP's alleged interference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2024 15:19 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 15:19 IST
Delhi's Road to Recovery: AAP's Bold Plans for Renovation and Revival
In an assertive move, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has pledged swift action on infrastructure and healthcare challenges facing the capital. At a joint press conference with her predecessor Arvind Kejriwal, Atishi emphasized the urgent need for road repairs and a resumption of stalled public projects.

The AAP government has identified 89 damaged roads in need of repair ahead of upcoming assembly elections. Of these, 74 tenders have already been issued. Furthermore, a total of 6,671 potholes have been identified, with 3,454 patches filled so far, demonstrating their commitment towards improving road conditions.

Kejriwal alleged that delays in these projects were due to BJP's interference during his time in jail. He assured that once re-elected, the government will promptly address healthcare shortages and resume other public welfare schemes that have been stalled, including the 'Farishtey Dilli Ke' scheme and the distribution of pensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

