Delhi's Road to Recovery: AAP's Bold Plans for Renovation and Revival

In an assertive move, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has pledged swift action on infrastructure and healthcare challenges facing the capital. At a joint press conference with her predecessor Arvind Kejriwal, Atishi emphasized the urgent need for road repairs and a resumption of stalled public projects.

The AAP government has identified 89 damaged roads in need of repair ahead of upcoming assembly elections. Of these, 74 tenders have already been issued. Furthermore, a total of 6,671 potholes have been identified, with 3,454 patches filled so far, demonstrating their commitment towards improving road conditions.

Kejriwal alleged that delays in these projects were due to BJP's interference during his time in jail. He assured that once re-elected, the government will promptly address healthcare shortages and resume other public welfare schemes that have been stalled, including the 'Farishtey Dilli Ke' scheme and the distribution of pensions.

