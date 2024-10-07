Delhi's Road to Recovery: AAP's Bold Plans for Renovation and Revival
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, in a joint press conference with her predecessor Arvind Kejriwal, pledged to complete road repairs and restart stalled projects. With elections approaching, they aim to address infrastructure and public welfare issues, including healthcare shortages and halted schemes, blamed on BJP's alleged interference.
In an assertive move, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has pledged swift action on infrastructure and healthcare challenges facing the capital. At a joint press conference with her predecessor Arvind Kejriwal, Atishi emphasized the urgent need for road repairs and a resumption of stalled public projects.
The AAP government has identified 89 damaged roads in need of repair ahead of upcoming assembly elections. Of these, 74 tenders have already been issued. Furthermore, a total of 6,671 potholes have been identified, with 3,454 patches filled so far, demonstrating their commitment towards improving road conditions.
Kejriwal alleged that delays in these projects were due to BJP's interference during his time in jail. He assured that once re-elected, the government will promptly address healthcare shortages and resume other public welfare schemes that have been stalled, including the 'Farishtey Dilli Ke' scheme and the distribution of pensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
