Iran-Israel Tensions: The Balance of Power and the Role of the IRGC

The violent confrontation between Hamas and Israel, originating a year ago, has escalated concerns about a significant regional conflict involving global powers.

Central to Tehran's strategic approach is the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which has focused on asymmetric warfare, amassing advanced missiles and drone stockpiles while supporting militias across the Middle East.

The death of General Qassem Soleimani was a blow to Iran's strategy, yet it has emboldened a newer generation within the IRGC, pushing for a more aggressive stance against Israel, potentially involving direct retaliation amidst internal political tensions.

