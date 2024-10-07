Left Menu

Political Drama: Harshvardhan Patil's Move Sparks BJP Criticism

The BJP has raised concerns about former party leader Harshvardhan Patil's integrity following his move to the NCP (SP). This comes after Patil admitted to indirectly helping Supriya Sule in the Lok Sabha elections against Ajit Pawar's alliance. Tensions rise amid accusations of personal ambition.

  • India

The BJP has criticized former leader Harshvardhan Patil, now with NCP (SP), for his alleged disloyalty. Patil admitted to aiding Supriya Sule in elections, intensifying BJP's concerns.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar noted Patil's potential ambition to contest from Indapur, suggesting personal motives behind his political move.

The existing feud between Pawar and Patil adds another layer of intrigue, sparking discussions about power dynamics and political allegiance within Maharashtra's dynamic political landscape.

