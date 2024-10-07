Tragedy Strikes: AAP Worker Shot Dead in Tarn Taran

In a shocking incident that has sent ripples through the political arena, an Aam Aadmi Party worker, Rajvinder Singh, was shot dead by three unidentified persons in Tarn Taran on Monday, as reported by the police.

The attack took place as Singh, a resident of Talwandi Mour Singh village, was traveling by car near Takkarpur village. The assailants, on a motorcycle, intercepted his vehicle, fired at him, and fled the scene.

Despite being rushed to the hospital, Singh succumbed to his injuries. In response, AAP leader and MP Malvinder Singh Kang expressed profound grief and has assured that the party alongside the state government is committed to securing justice for Singh's grieving family.

(With inputs from agencies.)