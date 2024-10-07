Tragedy Strikes: AAP Worker Shot Dead in Tarn Taran
An Aam Aadmi Party worker, Rajvinder Singh, was shot dead by three unidentified assailants in Tarn Taran. He was intercepted by gunmen on a motorcycle who opened fire, leading to his death. The AAP and state government have vowed to support his family and seek justice.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking incident that has sent ripples through the political arena, an Aam Aadmi Party worker, Rajvinder Singh, was shot dead by three unidentified persons in Tarn Taran on Monday, as reported by the police.
The attack took place as Singh, a resident of Talwandi Mour Singh village, was traveling by car near Takkarpur village. The assailants, on a motorcycle, intercepted his vehicle, fired at him, and fled the scene.
Despite being rushed to the hospital, Singh succumbed to his injuries. In response, AAP leader and MP Malvinder Singh Kang expressed profound grief and has assured that the party alongside the state government is committed to securing justice for Singh's grieving family.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
One who wins polling booth wins polls; Haryana people decided to give one more chance to BJP to serve: PM Modi to party workers.
Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles Now Available on Flipkart: A Digital Leap
Suzuki Motorcycle India's September Sales Boosted by Export Growth
Tragedy Strikes: AAP Worker Fatally Shot by Unidentified Assailants
High-Octane Finale: Young Riders Shine in Indian Motorcycle Racing Championship