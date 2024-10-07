Kerala Governor Seeks Clarification on Gold Smuggling Concerns
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has requested a briefing from the state chief secretary and police chief regarding allegations by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan about gold smuggling used for anti-national activities. The Governor also seeks information on phone-tapping allegations against police officials, actions ignored by the Left government.
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has demanded an explanation from the state chief secretary and police chief following Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's accusations of gold smuggling used for anti-national activities.
The Governor instructed Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan and Police Chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb to meet him at the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday for a detailed briefing.
This move follows the Left government's failure to respond to his previous request for a report on these issues, including phone-tapping allegations against senior police officials.
