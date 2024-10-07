Left Menu

Kerala Governor Seeks Clarification on Gold Smuggling Concerns

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has requested a briefing from the state chief secretary and police chief regarding allegations by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan about gold smuggling used for anti-national activities. The Governor also seeks information on phone-tapping allegations against police officials, actions ignored by the Left government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 07-10-2024 21:53 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 21:53 IST
Kerala Governor Seeks Clarification on Gold Smuggling Concerns
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has demanded an explanation from the state chief secretary and police chief following Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's accusations of gold smuggling used for anti-national activities.

The Governor instructed Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan and Police Chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb to meet him at the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday for a detailed briefing.

This move follows the Left government's failure to respond to his previous request for a report on these issues, including phone-tapping allegations against senior police officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

 Global
2
Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

 Global
4
Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threat

Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threa...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024