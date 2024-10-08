Constitutional Shakeup: Mexico's Judiciary Faces Unprecedented Electoral Reform
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has proposed new laws to advance a constitutional judiciary reform that mandates all judges be elected by popular vote. This reform, championed by the ruling Morena party, aims to combat corruption. A vote on related proposals is anticipated soon in the Mexican Senate.
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced on Monday the submission of two legislative proposals to Congress, aiming to advance the constitutional reform of the judiciary by modifying electoral laws.
The reform, enacted with broad support from the ruling Morena party, requires election of all judges by popular vote over the next three years, a measure promoted to eradicate corruption within the judiciary.
Sheinbaum confirmed that the reform is constitutional and, with the passage of these bills, the election process will commence. The Senate is expected to vote on the proposals in the coming days, with further bills from Sheinbaum anticipated next week.
