Historic Election Countdown in Jammu and Kashmir

On Tuesday, the counting of votes commenced for 90 Assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, marking a significant step in establishing the first elected government in the region since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

The voting process witnessed three phases and reported a 64 percent voter turnout. Key political parties in contention include the Congress-National Conference alliance, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the People's Democratic Party (PDP), amidst robust security measures.

As trends emerged later in the day, exit polls suggested an advantageous position for the Congress-NC alliance, while BJP anticipated marginal gains. New and emerging political parties are expected to secure a minimal number of seats in what has become a closely observed electoral event.

(With inputs from agencies.)