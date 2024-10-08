Left Menu

Congress Gains Edge in Haryana as Vote Count Begins

Early trends in vote counting on Tuesday indicate the Congress leading in Haryana and contesting closely with BJP in Jammu and Kashmir. The Congress has secured 24 seats in Haryana, while BJP holds 19. Initial postal ballot trends show 'others' leading on two seats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2024 08:26 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 08:26 IST
Congress Gains Edge in Haryana as Vote Count Begins
  • Country:
  • India

The early trends from Tuesday's vote counting suggest that the Congress is leading in Haryana and locked in a tight race with the BJP in Jammu and Kashmir. In Haryana, the Congress is currently ahead on 24 seats, while the BJP has secured 19. Early postal ballot numbers also indicate two seats in favor of 'others'.

In Jammu and Kashmir, reports from various television channels show a neck-and-neck contest between the Congress-National Conference alliance and the BJP, with both parties tied at eight seats each. Meanwhile, the PDP has yet to mark a lead.

The vote counting kicked off at 8 am, starting with the opening of postal ballots, with electronic voting machines (EVMs) set to be counted half an hour later. However, these early trends are preliminary, and the final results could diverge significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

 Global
2
Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

 Global
4
Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threat

Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threa...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024