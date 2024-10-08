Left Menu

BJP Pins Hope on People of Kashmir Amidst Election Uncertainty

BJP leader Sajid Yousuf Shah remains optimistic about the party's prospects in Jammu and Kashmir elections, despite strong competition from the NC-Congress alliance. Shah credits Prime Minister Modi for boosting development in Kashmir. Poll predictions suggest a tight race, with no alliance reaching the majority mark.

Updated: 08-10-2024 09:34 IST
BJP leader Sajid Yousuf Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is projecting significant optimism regarding its performance in the impending vote count for Jammu and Kashmir elections. BJP leader Sajid Yousuf Shah expressed confidence, anticipating substantial support from the people in the valley.

Shah critiqued opposition alliances, highlighting internal contradictions, particularly pointing at the discord between NC leader Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti of the Peoples Democratic Party, suggesting their unity is solely power-driven. He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reviving international cricket in Kashmir, signaling peace and progress.

As polls close, an Axis My India prediction indicates a close contest, with the NC-Congress on a slight lead. The BJP is trailing yet remains hopeful. The electoral outcome remains pivotal, with the majority threshold set at 46 seats in the Union Territory, ensuring an intense competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

