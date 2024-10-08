IAF Chief Urges Strategic Realignment Amid Global Security Flux

During the 92nd Annual Day celebrations of the Indian Air Force (IAF) held in Tambaram, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh addressed the need for strategic realignment of the force. He emphasized the importance of adapting to both present and future challenges posed by global security dynamics, which are in constant flux.

Singh highlighted that ongoing global conflicts underscore the necessity for a robust and capable Air Force, urging preparedness to safeguard national interests. This call to action aims to ensure that the IAF can effectively meet any contingency that may arise in the volatile global arena.

He further stated that adopting the latest technology and fostering innovative, out-of-the-box thinking will be vital in today's multi-domain operational environment, marking these elements as crucial for the force's future strategy and effectiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)