Samajwadi Party Hits Out at BJP over JPNIC Barricading Controversy

The Samajwadi Party has lashed out at the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government for putting up tin sheets at the entrance of the Jayaprakash Narayan International Centre in Lucknow, claiming this move was to halt the visit of party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

The occasion marks the birth anniversary of socialist leader Jayaprakash Narayan. The SP took to social media, sharing video footage of the construction and labeling it another instance of the BJP's 'dirty politics.'

In a strong-worded post on social media platform X, Yadav condemned the act, noting it as an affront to democracy and a disregard for contributions of prominent figures like Narayan. The JPNIC, completed in 2016 during Yadav's tenure, saw its development reversed after the BJP's rise to power.

(With inputs from agencies.)