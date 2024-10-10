Left Menu

Samajwadi Party Hits Out at BJP over JPNIC Barricading Controversy

The Samajwadi Party criticized the Uttar Pradesh government led by Yogi Adityanath for erecting tin sheets at the Jayaprakash Narayan International Centre, allegedly to prevent Akhilesh Yadav's visit. They accused the BJP of undemocratic actions and disrespecting leaders like Jayaprakash Narayan. Inaugurated in 2016, the JPNIC's development has been stalled since 2017.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 10-10-2024 23:16 IST | Created: 10-10-2024 23:16 IST
The Samajwadi Party has lashed out at the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government for putting up tin sheets at the entrance of the Jayaprakash Narayan International Centre in Lucknow, claiming this move was to halt the visit of party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

The occasion marks the birth anniversary of socialist leader Jayaprakash Narayan. The SP took to social media, sharing video footage of the construction and labeling it another instance of the BJP's 'dirty politics.'

In a strong-worded post on social media platform X, Yadav condemned the act, noting it as an affront to democracy and a disregard for contributions of prominent figures like Narayan. The JPNIC, completed in 2016 during Yadav's tenure, saw its development reversed after the BJP's rise to power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

