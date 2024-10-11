Tragedy Unfolds in Central Beirut: Deadly Airstrikes Continue
Israeli airstrikes on central Beirut led to at least 11 deaths and 48 injuries. The strikes targeted the Ras al-Nabaa and Burj Abi Haidar areas, causing significant destruction. These central strikes are uncommon compared to frequent attacks on southern suburbs. No immediate comment from Israel's military.
11-10-2024
At least 11 people died, and 48 were injured as Israeli airstrikes hit central Beirut on Thursday evening, according to Lebanon's health ministry.
An Associated Press photographer reported that in Ras al-Nabaa, the lower half of an eight-story building was struck, with resulting explosions continuing inside.
The Burj Abi Haidar area suffered a separate strike, collapsing an entire building and engulfing it in flames. While Israeli military statements are pending, such central Beirut strikes are rare, despite recent frequent assaults on the southern suburbs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
