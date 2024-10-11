Akhilesh Yadav Condemns BJP's Tin Sheet Politics at JPNIC

Akhilesh Yadav, leader of the Samajwadi Party, sharply criticized the Yogi Adityanath government Thursday night for blocking access to the Jayaprakash Narayan International Centre (JPNIC). The main gate was shielded with tin sheets, preventing entry on the eve of socialist leader Jayaprakash Narayan's birth anniversary.

Yadav expressed his outrage, recalling the previous year's incident when he had to scale the gate to honor Narayan's statue. He questioned the government's motives behind the blockade, suggesting possible plans of selling or gifting the property.

The Samajwadi Party shared footage of the blockade on social media, condemning the actions as an assault on democracy and accusing BJP of disrespectful 'dirty politics'. Traffic restrictions were later announced for the area. Yadav inaugurated JPNIC in 2016, but construction paused after BJP's 2017 election win, raising further controversy.

