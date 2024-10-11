Left Menu

Zelenskiy's Victory Plan: Rallying Western Support at a Critical Juncture

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy discusses a victory plan with Western leaders, seeking military support amid ongoing Russian aggression. With elections looming in the U.S. and winter approaching, Zelenskiy aims for backing to shift the battlefield dynamics. The plan, central to upcoming peace talks, remains largely undisclosed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 03:15 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 03:15 IST
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met with leaders from Britain, France, and Italy, as well as NATO's incoming chief, to discuss a "victory plan." This initiative comes as Ukraine seeks to bolster military support amid the ongoing conflict with Russia, which is at a critical juncture.

With the U.S. elections approaching and winter setting in Ukraine against the backdrop of targeted Russian strikes on energy infrastructure, Zelenskiy is calling for increased Western support. The proposed plan, discussed in capitals like Paris and London, remains largely undisclosed but is aimed at securing better terms for possible peace talks.

In meetings with NATO's Mark Rutte and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Zelenskiy advocated for using Western missiles to target sites within Russia. While France supports Ukraine's potential use of SCALP missiles, other allies like Italy oppose it. President Macron reiterated France's commitment, including military aid and training for Ukrainian troops.

(With inputs from agencies.)

