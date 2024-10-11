Left Menu

Samajwadi Party Defies Barricades to Honor Freedom Fighter Amidst Political Tensions

The Samajwadi Party clashed with the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government over a denied visit to the Jai Prakash Narayan International Centre. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the government of suppression after being barred entry on the freedom fighter's anniversary, arguing it's a symbolic clash of ideologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 09:57 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 09:57 IST
Samajwadi Party MLA Ravidas Malhotra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a tense stand-off, the Samajwadi Party (SP) pledged to break through restrictive barricades to honor the birth anniversary of revered freedom fighter Jai Prakash Narayan, accusing the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using dictatorial tactics. SP MLA Ravidas Malhotra insisted their tribute would not be silenced by the state's obstruction.

The conflict arose as the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) denied SP chief Akhilesh Yadav access to the Jai Prakash Narayan International Centre (JPNIC) citing security concerns, claiming the site is a hazardous construction area. Despite these restrictions, Yadav directed harsh criticism at the state government, alleging a deliberate attempt to conceal the revered leader's honor.

Undeterred, Yadav decried the BJP's actions labeling them indicative of a larger disdain for freedom fighters. He further alleged the BJP was impeding tributes due to historical grievances over their non-involvement in India's independence struggle. As police forces sealed JPNIC, tensions escalated amidst these accusations of suppression and stifled freedoms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

