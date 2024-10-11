BJP's Triumph: Nadda's Confidence in Upcoming Maharashtra and Jharkhand Elections

BJP President J P Nadda asserted the party's strong position ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. Speaking after visiting the Shri Naina Devi temple, Nadda expressed confidence in the BJP's continued success under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Highlighting recent achievements, Nadda credited the BJP's victories in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir to the support of the people and divine blessings. The Union Health Minister visited the temple as a gesture of gratitude following the party's electoral success.

Bucking anti-incumbency trends, the BJP retained power in Haryana with a hat-trick of wins, curbing Congress' resurgence. In Jammu and Kashmir, the BJP secured 29 out of 90 seats. Meanwhile, the National Conference-Congress coalition is preparing to form the government in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)