BJP's Triumph: Nadda's Confidence in Upcoming Maharashtra and Jharkhand Elections
BJP President J P Nadda, visiting the Shri Naina Devi temple, expressed confidence in sweeping the upcoming Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly elections. Citing the party's successes in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir, Nadda attributed the achievements to the people's support and the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
BJP President J P Nadda asserted the party's strong position ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. Speaking after visiting the Shri Naina Devi temple, Nadda expressed confidence in the BJP's continued success under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.
Highlighting recent achievements, Nadda credited the BJP's victories in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir to the support of the people and divine blessings. The Union Health Minister visited the temple as a gesture of gratitude following the party's electoral success.
Bucking anti-incumbency trends, the BJP retained power in Haryana with a hat-trick of wins, curbing Congress' resurgence. In Jammu and Kashmir, the BJP secured 29 out of 90 seats. Meanwhile, the National Conference-Congress coalition is preparing to form the government in the region.
