Power Shifts: Key Political Developments Across South Asia

Top news stories include significant political shifts: the NC-Congress alliance seeking to form a government in J-K, Akhilesh Yadav defying security advice in Lucknow, and a BJP taunt concerning Rahul Gandhi's opposition role. Meanwhile, Noel Tata is set to lead Tata Trusts.

Updated: 11-10-2024 21:39 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 21:39 IST
  • India

In a significant political move, the National Conference-Congress alliance has staked a claim to form the government in Jammu and Kashmir. Omar Abdullah, projected as the chief minister, met with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for discussions.

Akhilesh Yadav defied authorities' advice and paid homage to Jayaprakash Narayan in Lucknow amidst a gathering of supporters, urging political ally Nitish Kumar to withdraw from the NDA alliance.

Meanwhile, in corporate news, Noel Tata is tipped to succeed as chairman of Tata Trusts, indicating a significant shift in leadership for the influential conglomerate. The rupee hit an all-time low against the US dollar, reflecting challenges in the financial sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

