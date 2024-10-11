Power Shifts: Key Political Developments Across South Asia

In a significant political move, the National Conference-Congress alliance has staked a claim to form the government in Jammu and Kashmir. Omar Abdullah, projected as the chief minister, met with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for discussions.

Akhilesh Yadav defied authorities' advice and paid homage to Jayaprakash Narayan in Lucknow amidst a gathering of supporters, urging political ally Nitish Kumar to withdraw from the NDA alliance.

Meanwhile, in corporate news, Noel Tata is tipped to succeed as chairman of Tata Trusts, indicating a significant shift in leadership for the influential conglomerate. The rupee hit an all-time low against the US dollar, reflecting challenges in the financial sector.

