Kamala Harris Courts Black Voters in Tight Presidential Race

Kamala Harris aims to energize Black male voters by focusing on economic policies tailored to their needs. Highlighting her agenda at an event in Detroit, Harris hopes to address concerns over her support within this crucial demographic as she faces Donald Trump in a closely contested race.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2024 03:31 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 03:31 IST
Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris plans to highlight her economic policies benefiting Black men in an upcoming Detroit event, aiming to energize a potentially wavering voting bloc. Sources note Harris will discuss small business growth and housing solutions.

Harris and Trump find themselves in a tight race, where neither can afford significant defections from key voter bases. Harris's proposals are informed by her earlier economic opportunity tours focusing on Black men, with stops in Atlanta and Detroit.

The event in Detroit will be attended by popular Black radio personality Charlamagne tha God. Despite critiques, Democrats argue Black men aren't significantly swaying the vote, while some are offended by recent remarks from Barack Obama urging support for Harris.

(With inputs from agencies.)

