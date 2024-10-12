Left Menu

Debate Over EVMs and Electoral Integrity Sparks Controversy

Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh expressed concerns over Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), claiming they undermine constitutional voting rights. Highlighting discrepancies between postal ballots and EVMs, Singh seeks a caste-based census for socio-economic insights. He praises Ratan Tata posthumously and questions 'one nation, one election' feasibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 12-10-2024 11:53 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 11:53 IST
Digvijaya Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh has voiced serious concerns regarding the current system of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), arguing that they infringe upon his constitutional rights as a voter. His comments follow the BJP's unexpected triumph in the Haryana assembly elections.

Singh claims that the Congress party had better results with postal ballots in both Haryana and the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections. He questions the authenticity of EVM-cast votes, stating this system diminishes voter choice.

Beyond the electoral issue, Singh advocates for a caste-based census to address socio-economic disparities. In a separate note, he supports posthumous recognition for philanthropist Ratan Tata and criticizes the practicality of implementing 'one nation, one election' in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

