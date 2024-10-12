Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Boosts Uttarakhand Connectivity with New BRO Projects

In a significant boost to infrastructure, Uttarakhand's connectivity prospects received a massive uplift with the inauguration of nine Border Roads Organisation (BRO) projects. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended his gratitude to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for the unveiling, which includes various strategic bridges across the state.

The projects, such as the Karcha, Meeng Gadhera, Ghastoli, and Pagal Nala Bridges in the Garhwal region, promise to transform Uttarakhand's landscape. Emphasizing the potential impact, CM Dhami noted these developments would enhance connectivity, tourism, and economic activities, particularly benefiting remote and underserved communities.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in his address, highlighted the critical role these infrastructure projects play in bolstering India's border defences while fostering socio-economic growth. With these new additions, BRO has completed 111 projects this year, reiterating the government's commitment to strengthening national infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)