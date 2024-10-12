Left Menu

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Boosts Uttarakhand Connectivity with New BRO Projects

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami thanked Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for inaugurating nine new Border Roads Organisation projects, enhancing connectivity in remote areas. These initiatives are expected to stimulate socio-economic development, boost tourism, and strengthen defence capabilities, aligning with PM Modi's vision of a developed India by 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2024 16:10 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 16:10 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Boosts Uttarakhand Connectivity with New BRO Projects
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant boost to infrastructure, Uttarakhand's connectivity prospects received a massive uplift with the inauguration of nine Border Roads Organisation (BRO) projects. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended his gratitude to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for the unveiling, which includes various strategic bridges across the state.

The projects, such as the Karcha, Meeng Gadhera, Ghastoli, and Pagal Nala Bridges in the Garhwal region, promise to transform Uttarakhand's landscape. Emphasizing the potential impact, CM Dhami noted these developments would enhance connectivity, tourism, and economic activities, particularly benefiting remote and underserved communities.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in his address, highlighted the critical role these infrastructure projects play in bolstering India's border defences while fostering socio-economic growth. With these new additions, BRO has completed 111 projects this year, reiterating the government's commitment to strengthening national infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

 China
2
Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

 Global
3
China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

 China
4
Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024