Left Menu

Political Rhetoric Heats Up as Congress and BJP Clash

In a heated exchange, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge labeled BJP as a 'party of terrorists.' In response, BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi accused Congress of selling hatred in its 'shop of love' and distributing labels of nationalism. The political tension highlights the deepening divide between the parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2024 15:49 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 15:49 IST
Political Rhetoric Heats Up as Congress and BJP Clash
Mallikarjun Kharge
  • Country:
  • India

Political tensions are escalating as Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge describes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as a 'party of terrorists.' This provocative comment is part of a broader clash with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whom Kharge accuses of overlooking atrocities committed under his government's watch.

In response, senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi attacks Congress for allegedly selling 'hatred in its shop of love,' accusing the opposition of fostering a 'certified' narrative against nationalists. He suggests Congress uses such rhetoric as a smokescreen to hide its internal conflicts.

The escalating war of words underscores the widening chasm between the two major parties, heightening political volatility ahead of looming elections. Naqvi characterizes Congress's strategy as aimless, driven by 'dynastic animosity' toward Modi, predicting it will lead to further political isolation for the party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024