Political Rhetoric Heats Up as Congress and BJP Clash

Political tensions are escalating as Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge describes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as a 'party of terrorists.' This provocative comment is part of a broader clash with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whom Kharge accuses of overlooking atrocities committed under his government's watch.

In response, senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi attacks Congress for allegedly selling 'hatred in its shop of love,' accusing the opposition of fostering a 'certified' narrative against nationalists. He suggests Congress uses such rhetoric as a smokescreen to hide its internal conflicts.

The escalating war of words underscores the widening chasm between the two major parties, heightening political volatility ahead of looming elections. Naqvi characterizes Congress's strategy as aimless, driven by 'dynastic animosity' toward Modi, predicting it will lead to further political isolation for the party.

