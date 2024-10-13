Political Clash: BJP Hits Back at Congress in War of Words

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President and Union Minister JP Nadda has responded sharply to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks labeling the BJP as a 'terrorist party.' Nadda described Kharge's statement as reflecting 'frustration and despair' due to the Congress's ongoing electoral defeats.

The heated exchange comes amidst ongoing tensions between the two major political parties in India. Kharge had earlier criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi, rejecting his claims that the Congress is influenced by 'Urban Naxals,' and accused the BJP of various heinous acts against marginalized groups. The BJP has strongly denied these allegations.

Addressing the controversy, Nadda accused Congress of resorting to abuse when unable to match the policies and initiatives of the Modi government. He suggested that Kharge's remarks demonstrate Congress's desperation and ideological vacuum as it grapples with repeated electoral setbacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)