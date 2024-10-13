Left Menu

Political Clash: BJP Hits Back at Congress in War of Words

BJP President JP Nadda critiqued Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's 'terrorist party' statement against BJP as 'frustration and despair' from repeated electoral failures. This exchange follows accusations between Congress and BJP leaders, highlighting ideological rifts ahead of upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2024 19:37 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 19:37 IST
Political Clash: BJP Hits Back at Congress in War of Words
Union Minister JP Nadda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President and Union Minister JP Nadda has responded sharply to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks labeling the BJP as a 'terrorist party.' Nadda described Kharge's statement as reflecting 'frustration and despair' due to the Congress's ongoing electoral defeats.

The heated exchange comes amidst ongoing tensions between the two major political parties in India. Kharge had earlier criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi, rejecting his claims that the Congress is influenced by 'Urban Naxals,' and accused the BJP of various heinous acts against marginalized groups. The BJP has strongly denied these allegations.

Addressing the controversy, Nadda accused Congress of resorting to abuse when unable to match the policies and initiatives of the Modi government. He suggested that Kharge's remarks demonstrate Congress's desperation and ideological vacuum as it grapples with repeated electoral setbacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024