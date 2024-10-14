Left Menu

Maharashtra's Progressive Parties Unite Ahead of Assembly Polls

Ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections, progressive parties will convene in Nashik to solidify strategies against the ruling BJP. Key representatives aim to galvanize support by formulating pro-people policies and fostering cooperation within the Maha Vikas Aghadi bloc.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 14-10-2024 15:32 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 14:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Progressive political parties in Maharashtra are set to gather in Nashik on Wednesday to solidify their strategies for the upcoming state assembly elections, as announced by CPI(M) polit bureau member Dr. Ashok Dhawale.

Parties such as the Peasants and Workers Party, Samajwadi Party, Communist Party of India, and others will convene for this state-level meeting, following a preliminary discussion held in Mumbai on Sunday.

The primary focus of this assembly is to galvanize support for anti-BJP sentiments and promote an agenda of pro-people policies and collaboration under the Maha Vikas Aghadi bloc, as states Dr. Dhawale.

(With inputs from agencies.)

