Prominent Chinese Official Visits Pakistan Amidst Political Tensions

Li's official visit to Pakistan highlights the strategic alliance between China and Pakistan against a backdrop of political tension following the imprisonment of Imran Khan. The itinerary includes meetings with both civil and military leaders and participation in the SCO summit, reinforcing bilateral ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 14-10-2024 21:36 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 21:36 IST
Imran Khan
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A high-profile visit from a Chinese official is set against Pakistan's political tension involving the jailed former Premier Imran Khan.

The state-run Associated Press of Pakistan has confirmed that Premier Li will engage with both civil and military leaders during his stay from October 14 to 17. His itinerary includes attending the SCO summit.

The visit is seen as a reinforcement of the 'All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership' between the two nations, signifying continued bilateral support amid internal Pakistani upheavals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

