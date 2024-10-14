Left Menu

Britain Steers Clear Of EU's Tariff Route on Chinese EVs

The UK will not implement EU-like tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, as there are no industry complaints, according to UK trade minister Jonathan Reynolds. While the EU imposes duties due to alleged unfair subsidies, Britain focuses on trade talks with India and the Gulf Co-operation Council.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 14-10-2024 22:18 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 22:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a divergence from the European Union, Britain will not impose tariffs on electric vehicles imported from China, Trade Minister Jonathan Reynolds announced on Monday. This decision stems from the absence of formal complaints from UK businesses, setting the UK apart from the EU's approach.

Reynolds highlighted that local industry has yet to petition Britain's Trade Remedies Authority for such measures. Emphasizing a commitment to vibrant export markets, he noted that while he holds referral powers as Secretary of State, the UK's unique industry landscape necessitates a different strategy.

Shifting focus, Reynolds stated that, despite strained ties with China, fostering engagement remains essential. However, he acknowledged that trade agreements with India and the Gulf Co-operation Council are Britain's main priorities as negotiations resume post-election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

