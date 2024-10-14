Left Menu

India-Canada Diplomatic Rift: A Delicate Balance

The Congress party calls on Prime Minister Modi to brief opposition leaders on the worsening India-Canada relations. India expelled six Canadian diplomats, rejecting allegations linking Indian officials to Sikh extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing. The situation remains tense amid accusations of political motives by the Trudeau government.

Tensions between India and Canada have escalated as India expelled six Canadian diplomats amid allegations regarding the killing of Sikh extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The Congress party has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to include opposition leaders in discussions about this sensitive diplomatic situation.

India's Ministry of External Affairs summoned Canadian officials, labeling accusations against Indian diplomats as 'concocted' and driven by Canada's vote bank politics. The MEA criticized the Canadian government's actions, claiming they endangered the safety of Indian envoys.

Relations soured after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused India of involvement in Nijjar's death last year, a claim India dismisses as 'absurd.' The Indian government asserts the right to take further action in response to perceived extremism and separatism support by Canada.

