Russia announced the capture of the village of Levadne in southern Ukraine, a strategic move as Moscow tests for vulnerabilities along the extensive front line amidst escalating military efforts.

In a cautious victory, the Ukrainian defense ministry reported the destruction of a Russian drone storage site, marking a significant milestone in their ongoing tactical operations.

As winter looms, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy seeks increased Western support and plans to unveil a strategic initiative aimed at fortifying Ukraine geopolitically and militarily.

