Tensions Intensify: Russia Gains in Ukraine's Levadne as Winter Approaches

Russia claims the capture of Levadne, probing weaknesses along the extensive front line with Ukraine as winter nears. Meanwhile, Ukraine highlights its need for more Western support, plans a strategic victory initiative, and maintains pressure on Russian soil, despite limited resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 14-10-2024 23:31 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 23:31 IST
  • Ukraine

Russia announced the capture of the village of Levadne in southern Ukraine, a strategic move as Moscow tests for vulnerabilities along the extensive front line amidst escalating military efforts.

In a cautious victory, the Ukrainian defense ministry reported the destruction of a Russian drone storage site, marking a significant milestone in their ongoing tactical operations.

As winter looms, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy seeks increased Western support and plans to unveil a strategic initiative aimed at fortifying Ukraine geopolitically and militarily.

(With inputs from agencies.)

