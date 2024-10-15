Power Struggle in Delhi: The Battle Over Electricity Subsidies
The Aam Aadmi Party and BJP are at odds over Delhi's electricity subsidy scheme. AAP claims success in providing free units, while BJP accuses AAP of misleading residents amid rising bills. Official data shows variations in billing across consumers, with a significant portion benefitting from subsidies.
- Country:
- India
In Delhi, the number of residents receiving zero electricity bills has fallen to below 17 lakh. According to officials, 70% of the city's 59 lakh domestic consumers pay monthly bills ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 2000.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) maintains that its government is pioneering in providing free 200 units of electricity monthly. However, the BJP accuses AAP of misleading citizens and emphasizes that substantial portions of domestic and all commercial consumers pay high tariffs.
Statistics from Delhi's power department reveal varied billing patterns, with 40% paying over Rs 2000. The BJP reiterates a commitment to offering free initial units and competitive rates if it comes into power in 2025.
(With inputs from agencies.)
