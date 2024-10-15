JMM Alliance Gears Up for Jharkhand Assembly Elections: Confident of 81-Seat Win

In a decisive move, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren declared on Monday that the JMM-led alliance is ready to contest all 81 constituencies in the forthcoming assembly elections.

The central committee meeting of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) saw Soren confidently outlining the alliance's electoral strategies, asserting their capability to regain control of the state's governance.

With the current assembly's tenure ending in January 2025, election announcements are anticipated soon. The JMM's welfare-oriented achievements were highlighted, setting them apart from the opposition BJP's policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)