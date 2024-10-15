Left Menu

JMM Alliance Gears Up for Jharkhand Assembly Elections: Confident of 81-Seat Win

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has announced that the JMM-led alliance will contest all 81 seats in the approaching assembly elections. Soren expressed confidence in winning and emphasized the alliance's accomplishments compared to the BJP. The elections are expected as the current assembly term ends in January 2025.

  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren declared on Monday that the JMM-led alliance is ready to contest all 81 constituencies in the forthcoming assembly elections.

The central committee meeting of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) saw Soren confidently outlining the alliance's electoral strategies, asserting their capability to regain control of the state's governance.

With the current assembly's tenure ending in January 2025, election announcements are anticipated soon. The JMM's welfare-oriented achievements were highlighted, setting them apart from the opposition BJP's policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

