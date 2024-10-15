Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strikes and Regional Ramifications

Israeli airstrikes on the southern Gaza Strip have led to at least 15 casualties, including six children and two women, as reported by Palestinian medical officials on Tuesday. The strikes targeted residential areas, leaving many families trapped amid the ongoing conflict.

In northern Gaza's Jabaliya, where Israeli military operations continue, residents face severe hardships. Accounts from locals indicate relentless bombing and gunfire, devastating numerous buildings and hindering any escape attempts.

Amidst these events, Iran's paramilitary leader, Gen. Esmail Qaani, surfaced on public television, dispelling rumors about his status. Australia announced sanctions on five Iranians, citing Iran's missile program as a regional threat, further escalating geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)