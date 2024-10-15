Left Menu

Alliance Dynamics Heat Up in Jharkhand Elections

The Congress and JMM have formed an alliance for the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections. Seat sharing agreements are yet to be finalized. The alliance is confident of winning due to developmental works. Controversy arose with BJP's election date prediction, raising concerns over democratic processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 15-10-2024 12:46 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 12:46 IST
The Congress has confirmed its intention to contest the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections in alliance with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), with seat sharing details to be finalized soon.

JMM expressed confidence in their alliance's victory, but raised alarms over Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's prediction of the election date announcement, viewing it as a potential democratic threat.

In response to the JMM's concerns, the BJP dismissed them as fear of electoral defeat. Meanwhile, seat-sharing arrangements among NDA partners are reportedly nearing completion, with a candidate list expected shortly.

