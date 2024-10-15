Alliance Dynamics Heat Up in Jharkhand Elections

The Congress has confirmed its intention to contest the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections in alliance with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), with seat sharing details to be finalized soon.

JMM expressed confidence in their alliance's victory, but raised alarms over Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's prediction of the election date announcement, viewing it as a potential democratic threat.

In response to the JMM's concerns, the BJP dismissed them as fear of electoral defeat. Meanwhile, seat-sharing arrangements among NDA partners are reportedly nearing completion, with a candidate list expected shortly.

(With inputs from agencies.)