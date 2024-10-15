Left Menu

BJP's Accusations: A Clash Over Governance and Religion

Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra announced plans to meet with President Droupadi Murmu to urge the dismissal of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's government, calling it corrupt and anti-Hindu. He criticized the withdrawal of cases against rioters in Hubballi, highlighting alleged governance failures and favoritism in legal proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-10-2024 16:29 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 16:29 IST
BJP's Accusations: A Clash Over Governance and Religion
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra has alleged corruption and religious bias against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's government. Vijayendra announced that BJP leaders would soon meet with President Droupadi Murmu to demand the government's dismissal.

The BJP plans to hold a significant protest in Hubballi on October 25. This is in response to the Congress government's decision to drop cases against individuals accused of vandalizing police vehicles and assaulting officers two years ago.

Vijayendra criticized the withdrawal of criminal charges against those involved in the Hubballi incident, contrasting it with the state's refusal to drop cases against 'Hindu workers.' He highlighted scandals involving the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation and Mysuru Urban Development Authority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024