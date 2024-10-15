BJP's Accusations: A Clash Over Governance and Religion

Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra has alleged corruption and religious bias against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's government. Vijayendra announced that BJP leaders would soon meet with President Droupadi Murmu to demand the government's dismissal.

The BJP plans to hold a significant protest in Hubballi on October 25. This is in response to the Congress government's decision to drop cases against individuals accused of vandalizing police vehicles and assaulting officers two years ago.

Vijayendra criticized the withdrawal of criminal charges against those involved in the Hubballi incident, contrasting it with the state's refusal to drop cases against 'Hindu workers.' He highlighted scandals involving the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation and Mysuru Urban Development Authority.

(With inputs from agencies.)