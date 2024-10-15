The Battle for Jharkhand: High-Stakes Assembly Elections Loom

The political battlefield in Jharkhand is heating up as the Election Commission announced polling for the 81-member assembly. Scheduled in two phases on November 13 and 20, with counting on November 23, the elections set the stage for a direct contest between the ruling JMM-led coalition and the NDA.

The BJP has launched a vigorous campaign to reclaim its position, with senior leaders focusing on issues of 'Bangladeshi infiltration' and 'corruption.' The JMM-led administration counters by promoting welfare initiatives, including increased financial assistance under the Abua Awas Yojna and Maiyan Samman Yojna.

Amidst these efforts, the NDA's seat-sharing agreements are nearing completion, while the JMM-Congress alliance fortifies its position, aiming to contest all 81 seats. As both sides strategize, the political dynamics intensify, reflecting deep-seated rivalries and tactical maneuvers.

(With inputs from agencies.)