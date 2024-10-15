Left Menu

The Battle for Jharkhand: High-Stakes Assembly Elections Loom

As Jharkhand gears up for its assembly elections, a fierce battle unfolds between the JMM-led coalition and the BJP-led NDA. The elections, split into two phases on November 13 and 20, come amidst debates over welfare schemes and accusations of political misuse of power. Key figures and alliances navigate complex seat-sharing arrangements in their quest for dominance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 15-10-2024 17:32 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 17:32 IST
The political battlefield in Jharkhand is heating up as the Election Commission announced polling for the 81-member assembly. Scheduled in two phases on November 13 and 20, with counting on November 23, the elections set the stage for a direct contest between the ruling JMM-led coalition and the NDA.

The BJP has launched a vigorous campaign to reclaim its position, with senior leaders focusing on issues of 'Bangladeshi infiltration' and 'corruption.' The JMM-led administration counters by promoting welfare initiatives, including increased financial assistance under the Abua Awas Yojna and Maiyan Samman Yojna.

Amidst these efforts, the NDA's seat-sharing agreements are nearing completion, while the JMM-Congress alliance fortifies its position, aiming to contest all 81 seats. As both sides strategize, the political dynamics intensify, reflecting deep-seated rivalries and tactical maneuvers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

