Left Menu

Congress Strategizes Ahead of Key Assembly Elections

Rahul Gandhi recently met with senior Congress leader Kamal Nath to strategize before upcoming elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. The meeting aimed to address political challenges and explore Nath's potential role in the party, especially after previous electoral setbacks in Madhya Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 18:46 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 18:46 IST
Congress Strategizes Ahead of Key Assembly Elections
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, convened a significant meeting with senior Congress figure Kamal Nath on Monday. This assembly is considered critical, coming just before pivotal state elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

The encounter, which unfolded at Nath's residence, spanned a leisurely two-hour lunch discussion. Sources indicate that the conversation covered a spectrum of strategic issues pertinent to the party's interests, marking a month since Nath's last meeting with Gandhi.

With rumors of Kamal Nath potentially gaining a new organizational role, and the backdrop of previous electoral defeats, this meeting underscores ongoing political maneuvers within Congress as they gear up for forthcoming electoral battles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024