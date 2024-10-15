Congress Strategizes Ahead of Key Assembly Elections
Rahul Gandhi recently met with senior Congress leader Kamal Nath to strategize before upcoming elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. The meeting aimed to address political challenges and explore Nath's potential role in the party, especially after previous electoral setbacks in Madhya Pradesh.
- Country:
- India
Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, convened a significant meeting with senior Congress figure Kamal Nath on Monday. This assembly is considered critical, coming just before pivotal state elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.
The encounter, which unfolded at Nath's residence, spanned a leisurely two-hour lunch discussion. Sources indicate that the conversation covered a spectrum of strategic issues pertinent to the party's interests, marking a month since Nath's last meeting with Gandhi.
With rumors of Kamal Nath potentially gaining a new organizational role, and the backdrop of previous electoral defeats, this meeting underscores ongoing political maneuvers within Congress as they gear up for forthcoming electoral battles.
(With inputs from agencies.)
