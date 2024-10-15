Left Menu

India and Algeria Forge Stronger Economic Ties Under President Murmu's Leadership

President Droupadi Murmu urged increased economic cooperation between India and Algeria, highlighting opportunities in various sectors. She emphasized India's growth, while encouraging Algerian integration into India's initiatives. Murmu also received an Honorary Doctorate, shared her personal journey, and highlighted women and tech advancements driving India's economic progress.

President Droupadi Murmu called for enhanced economic collaboration between India and Algeria, emphasizing the potential of the African nation's swiftly expanding economy. Addressing the Algerian-Indian Economic Forum, she invited Algerian companies to join India's initiatives.

Murmu highlighted that India-Algeria trade hasn't reached its full potential, while expressing readiness to share India's experiences. She received an Honorary Doctorate, discussing her early life challenges and educational journey, culminating in her historic role as President.

The President also noted the transformative impact of technology and women's participation in India's workforce, and discussed cooperation on digital payment systems. Her visit marks the first by an Indian Head of State to Algeria, signifying strengthened India-Africa relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

