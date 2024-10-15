Punjab Prepares for By-Elections in Key Districts
The Election Commission of India has announced by-elections in four assembly seats in Punjab, scheduled for November 13. The seats fell vacant following MLAs' elections to the Lok Sabha. By-election procedures have begun, with the model code of conduct now in force until the election process concludes.
The Election Commission of India has scheduled by-elections in Punjab for November 13, impacting the assembly seats of Dera Baba Nanak, Chabbewal (SC), Gidderbaha, and Barnala.
Punjab's Chief Electoral Officer, Sibin C., confirmed that vote counting will occur on November 23, following upcoming procedural milestones.
With key figures from these constituencies having transitioned to the Lok Sabha, the elections are pivotal in reconfirming leadership in these regions.
