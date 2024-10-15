Left Menu

Maharashtra's Political Festival: A Call for Strong Mandate

Maharashtra prepares for its upcoming assembly elections, with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis urging a strong mandate for the Mahayuti alliance. The elections are scheduled for November 20, with results on November 23. The Mahayuti coalition faces opposition from the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance.

Updated: 15-10-2024 19:20 IST
Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, has rallied for a 'strong mandate' for the Mahayuti coalition in the state's forthcoming assembly elections, scheduled for next month. His call comes as the Election Commission of India reveals the election timetable.

Voting is set for November 20, with the results expected on November 23. Fadnavis equated the democratic process to a 'festival', asserting Maharashtra's need for voter support for development.

The ruling Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde, and Ajit Pawar's NCP, stands against the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, which includes Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT), Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP), and the Congress.

