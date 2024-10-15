Congress Rallies for Maharashtra and Jharkhand Polls

Following its recent electoral setback in Haryana, the Congress is taking decisive steps to strengthen its position in the upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. The party aims to present a cohesive front, forging alliances within the INDIA bloc to enhance their chances of victory.

The Congress leadership, led by President Mallikarjun Kharge and former Chief Rahul Gandhi, has emphasized unity, instructing state leaders to avoid public disagreements. With seat-sharing agreements largely settled, Congress is advocating for the chief ministerial position, capitalizing on its status as the largest opposition party in Maharashtra.

In preparation, senior party leaders have been designated as observers in key regions, coordinating efforts and strategies for the elections. Anticipating a spirited contest, Congress is focusing on fundamental issues like inflation, asserting that such topics will ultimately sway voter opinion against the ruling BJP.

