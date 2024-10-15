Himachal Employees' Relief: DA Hike and Payouts Cleared

The Federation of Secretarial Employees' Unions has praised the Himachal Pradesh government's move to release a 4% dearness allowance, pending medical bills, and salaries and pensions for employees and retirees.

Frustration over unpaid arrears and delayed DA installments led to two union meetings in August, where further action was threatened. Union chairman Sanjeev Sharma confirmed most demands have been addressed, and remaining concerns will be taken up with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

On October 11, Sukhu announced the 4% DA hike plus additional financial benefits for 3.5 lakh state employees and retirees, costing Rs 600 crore annually. Sharma acknowledges the state's financial strain but remains committed to resolving outstanding issues, including earlier DA debts and payscale arrears.

(With inputs from agencies.)