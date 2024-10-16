Left Menu

Historic Oath: Omar Abdullah's Induction as J&K's First Chief Minister

Top political leaders from India's major parties attended Omar Abdullah's oath-taking ceremony as he became the first chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir as a union territory. The event, signifying a new political chapter, was graced by Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and other senior leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 16-10-2024 11:25 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 11:25 IST
In a significant political event, top leaders from India's key political parties gathered to witness the oath-taking ceremony of Omar Abdullah as the first chief minister of the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Rahul Gandhi, along with his sister Priyanka Gandhi and Congress party president Malikarjun Kharge, arrived to represent the party's national leadership. Their presence underscores the importance of the occasion in the national political landscape.

Other prominent leaders in attendance included Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav, CPI's D Raja, CPI(M)'s Prakash Karat, AAP's Sanjay Singh, DMK's Kanimozhi, and NCP's Supriya Sule. The oath of office was administered by J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the SKICC.

(With inputs from agencies.)

