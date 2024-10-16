Left Menu

Omar Abdullah's Vision for J-K's Statehood Restoration

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed hope that Jammu and Kashmir would soon regain full statehood. He plans to gradually fill ministerial vacancies and learn from others' governance experiences. Abdullah remains optimistic despite nervousness, confident in the temporary nature of J-K's Union territory status.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 16-10-2024 12:17 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 12:17 IST
Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Omar Abdullah, the Chief Minister, conveyed optimism on Wednesday regarding Jammu and Kashmir's prospects of regaining full statehood. Speaking ahead of his oath-taking ceremony, Abdullah emphasized that ministerial roles would be filled progressively while discussions with Congress and his team continue.

Abdullah, responding to former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's offer to share insights on 'half-state' governance, acknowledged the value of learning from seasoned leaders. He assured that J-K's Union territory status is temporary, expressing confidence in a swift return to statehood.

Abdullah, who previously governed J-K from 2008 to 2014 before the region's reconstitution, condemned the current UT status as 'unfortunate.' He reaffirmed commitments from Indian authorities to restore statehood and is optimistic about serving the people effectively, demonstrating faith and positivity as he embarks on this renewed leadership role.

(With inputs from agencies.)

