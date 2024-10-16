Omar Abdullah's Vision for J-K's Statehood Restoration

Omar Abdullah, the Chief Minister, conveyed optimism on Wednesday regarding Jammu and Kashmir's prospects of regaining full statehood. Speaking ahead of his oath-taking ceremony, Abdullah emphasized that ministerial roles would be filled progressively while discussions with Congress and his team continue.

Abdullah, responding to former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's offer to share insights on 'half-state' governance, acknowledged the value of learning from seasoned leaders. He assured that J-K's Union territory status is temporary, expressing confidence in a swift return to statehood.

Abdullah, who previously governed J-K from 2008 to 2014 before the region's reconstitution, condemned the current UT status as 'unfortunate.' He reaffirmed commitments from Indian authorities to restore statehood and is optimistic about serving the people effectively, demonstrating faith and positivity as he embarks on this renewed leadership role.

(With inputs from agencies.)