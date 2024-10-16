Left Menu

Constitutional Court Upholds Impeachment Proceedings Against Kenyan Deputy President

Kenya's court ruled impeachment proceedings against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua are constitutional. The National Assembly had voted to impeach him on 11 charges. Gachagua denies charges, claiming political motivations. Despite seeking an appeal, the Senate prepares for hearings and a possible vote to dismiss him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 13:00 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 13:00 IST
Impeachment proceedings against Kenya's Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua have been ruled constitutional, a court confirmed on Wednesday. This decision allows the Senate to move forward with hearings and possibly vote on Gachagua's dismissal this week.

The National Assembly voted last Tuesday to impeach Gachagua on 11 charges, including corruption and inciting ethnic tension. He has denied all accusations, calling the impeachment motion a politically motivated attack, supported by opposition figures and allies of President William Ruto.

Judge Erick Ogolla allowed the impeachment process to proceed despite Gachagua's appeal. The Senate's hearings are set for Wednesday, with a vote anticipated on Thursday. A two-thirds majority is required for Gachagua's dismissal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

