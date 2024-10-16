Constitutional Court Upholds Impeachment Proceedings Against Kenyan Deputy President

Impeachment proceedings against Kenya's Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua have been ruled constitutional, a court confirmed on Wednesday. This decision allows the Senate to move forward with hearings and possibly vote on Gachagua's dismissal this week.

The National Assembly voted last Tuesday to impeach Gachagua on 11 charges, including corruption and inciting ethnic tension. He has denied all accusations, calling the impeachment motion a politically motivated attack, supported by opposition figures and allies of President William Ruto.

Judge Erick Ogolla allowed the impeachment process to proceed despite Gachagua's appeal. The Senate's hearings are set for Wednesday, with a vote anticipated on Thursday. A two-thirds majority is required for Gachagua's dismissal.

(With inputs from agencies.)