Political Storm: Albanese's Waterfront Purchase Amid Housing Crisis

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has come under fire for acquiring a multimillion-dollar waterfront home at Copacabana, as the country grapples with a housing crisis just months ahead of federal elections.

Critics argue that purchasing the AU$4.3 million clifftop home reveals Albanese's disconnect from Australians struggling with high property prices and limited housing supply.

Despite the controversy, Albanese remains focused on housing policy, stating, "We want to help Australians with public housing, rentals, or home buying." Opposition voices claim the move damages Albanese's political image, though government support remains.

(With inputs from agencies.)