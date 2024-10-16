Zelenskiy's 'Victory Plan': A Blueprint for Peace?

In a critical move expected to shape the course of the ongoing conflict, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is set to present his 'Victory Plan' to the Ukrainian parliament. This follows a series of high-level discussions with Western allies.

With Russian advances in the east and anticipated winter power shortages, Zelenskiy's plan aims to initiate earnest negotiations with Moscow, seeking Ukraine's integration into NATO. It also calls for increased Western military support, including enhanced weapon supplies.

The timing is crucial as the U.S. approaches its elections, where a potential Trump victory could alter dynamics. Zelenskiy's efforts focus on maintaining Western backing and addressing public exhaustion from the prolonged conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)